Ulster Carpets on the crest of a wave with Cunard cruise ships

Ulster Carpets can justly boast their products are fit for a Queen - three of them in fact.

The Portadown based firm has just helped supply carpets for the plush surroundings of Cunard’s youngest luxury cruise liner the Queen Elizabeth.

It’s the third ship in the line they have supplied - following the fitting of the Queen Mary and Queen Victoria.

The iconic ship, Queen Elizabeth, exudes luxury and elegance with sumptuous staterooms, spacious lounges and fine dining.

Featuring real wood panelling, gleaming chandeliers, handmade upholstery and of course luxurious axminster carpets manufactured in the UK by Ulster Carpets.

The youngest ship in the Cunard fleet underwent her latest refurbishment in November 2018.

Ulster Carpets was delighted to work with London-based M Studio Design to supply 45,000 square metres of carpet - enough to cover Wembley football pitch six and a half times.

Working closely with Alan McVitty at MStudio Design and Cunard, Ulster’s brief was to supply exemplary luxury carpet throughout the ship.

Alison Clixby, Cunard’s Hotel Design Director, was keen to marry the ship’s elegant Art Deco heritage with up to date interior furnishings and colour schemes.

It was also important to create continuity within the fleet, so previous designs used on Queen Mary and Queen Victoria have been referenced in places, recoloured and modified to suit.

Other areas on the ship have been newly invented with contemporised, sharply delineated Deco geometrics and natural forms.

Golds and deep rich blues feature strongly teamed with modern stone grey neutrals and terracottas.

A striking, large scroll and strapwork compass has been created as a signature emblem at Cunard Place, the main embarkation point.

This is echoed through the large open area of the Queens Room, the elegant ballroom.

All carpet for the Queen Elizabeth has been produced within the UK - from spinning the yarn at Ulster Yarns in Dewsbury to weaving the carpets at the Ulster Carpets headquarters in Portadown, and at Griffith Textile Machines (GTM), their manufacturing and engineering facility located in the North East of England.

Ulster Carpets is proud to have supplied carpets for all three Queens in the Cunard fleet having previously manufactured carpet for Queen Mary 2 in 2016 and Queen Victoria in 2017.