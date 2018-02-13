Unfit driver had taken Xanax and cannabis

After taking Xanax tablets and cannabis a 19-year-old decided to drive to get pizza but crashed at an address in Portadown, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Lauren Sloan, whose address was given as Riverdale, Hillsborough, pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drink or drugs on August 2 last year.

She was fined £300, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The court heard that police received a report of a car which had crashed into stones at a residential property at Manse Road, Portadown.

They saw Sloan whose speech was slurred and eyes glazed.

She had to be supported to prevent her falling over and she lacked balance and co-ordination.

She was arrested for driving while unfit and at Musgrave custody suite she was deemed unfit by a doctor.

A barrister representing the defendant said she had been at hospital where he grandmother was terminally ill and died the next morning.

He explained that Sloan had gone home and later went out that night, taking Xanax tablets and cannabis.

The lawyer added that she felt fine and decided to drive and get pizza.

She was not thinking straight and did something foolish, he told the court.

He said the defendant had little recollection of the crash.

It was the householder who called the police, he said.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, pointed out that Sloan did have a previous conviction on her record for cannabis use.