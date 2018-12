When the Bluetooth in his van didn’t come on a 50-year-old man used a mobile phone and was seen by police.

Paul Drainey, Drumaran Road, Gilford, was fined £75 and given three points last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for using a hand held phone while driving on September 28 this year.

His solicitor said that the Bluetooth in the van didn’t activate and he made the foolish decision to use the phone.