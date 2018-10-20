Van driver admitted straying onto the wrong side of road

A 28-year-old man who admitted straying onto the wrong side of the road was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without due care and attention.

Kieran Nelson, Bay View Park, Gawley’s Gate, was also given three points.

The court heard that on may 23 this year police were travelling on the Derrymore Road, Lurgan.

As they approached a right hand bend there was a van in the oncoming lane. It was over the white line and appeared to be going at speed. When police spoke to the defendant, he admitted straying onto the wrong side of the road.

A solicitor representing Nelson said he had only passed his test last December and what happened was due to his lack of experience.