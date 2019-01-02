Vandals wreck model car club shed

Vandals have wrecked premises used by Craigavon Model Car Club.

A police spokesperson said: “Unfortunately 2018 didn’t end too well for Craigavon Model Car Club, as their premises on Kernan Hill Road was attacked and damaged at some point between Saturday 29th and Monday 31st (December) at 4pm.

“The door to their lookout shelter was smashed in and contents inside damaged.

“If you saw anything, or know who was responsible for this mindless damage, please call us on 101.”

The incident number is 783 of 31/12/18.