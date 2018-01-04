Victim left with serious head injuries after assault

Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Lurgan, when a man was found lying on the ground with serious head injuries.

They say the man was attacked on commercial premises on Union Street at approximately 1am on Monday, 1 January, 2018.

Detective Inspector Stephen Harvey said: “The 42-year-old victim was discovered at around 2.40am on the ground on nearby Alexandra Crescent with serious injuries to his head.

“He was treated at the scene by paramedics from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service before being taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to life-threatening.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or anyone with information which could assist with our investigation, to contact detectives in Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 269 of 01/01/18.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.