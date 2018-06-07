Village bar scoops top community pub award

At the heart of the village, the Corner House Bar in Derrymacash, Co Armagh has scooped top prize as the LCN Community Bar of the Year.

And owner Trevor McCann has placed the honour squarely with the local community who he said rallied to support the popular pub.

Robert Walsh (left) of Q Radio, is pictured presenting the LCN Community Bar of the Year award to Roisin and Trevor McCann of The Corner House Bar in Lurgan.

He explained that initially judges placed the bar in the final eight but then it went to a public vote - and the Corner House won.

“We had a great campaign with all our customers, local residents and people in the community,” said Trevor.

“It’s not just a local pub, it is the heart of the community and a lovely destination,” he said.

Trevor has put the emphasis on a family bar at the heart of the village which leads with food as well as community events and it has been a roaring success.

“Who said the village pub is dead,” he said, adding that the bar is a central location for various community events with the local school’s PTA meeting there, a regular pub quiz and blue grass and traditional music.

“There was a litter pick held recently and they used the bar as the hub. We sorted them out with refreshments and food and of course kids eat here for free. We are all really happy and proud the bar has won but it is all down to the backing of the local community.”

The award, which is sponsored by Q Radio, is designed to highlight those pubs that shine brightest in their own communities and which work hardest to provide a real home-from-home for their patrons.

Judges said: “This venue really is at the hub of their community, providing excellent facilities for all. They cater for a wide range of customers and are a central meeting point for all manner of community groups.”