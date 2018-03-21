Vote for Sean in semi of Ireland’s Got Talent

Comedian Sean Hegarty is to appear in the semi-finals of Ireland’s Got Talent tonight (Wednesday) after sailing through earlier shows.

The Lurgan comic wowed judges after getting four ‘yeses’ from comedian Jason Byrne, Louis Walsh, Denise Van Outen and Michelle Visage.

Sean will be appearing in the second semi-final of the popular TV3 show.

Voting will open after all eight acts have performed with the person receiving the most votes through to the final.

The number to call to vote for Sean will be on screen tonight. The judges then choose between 2nd and 3rd place to join them.

Sean said: “I am absolutely delighted to have made it to the semi-finals and hope to do everyone in Lurgan proud with my live performance.

“I want to do well in this competition to show people what can happen if you never give up on your dreams. So many people told me growing up that I’m not funny, or that I’ll never amount to anything but I’ve always believed in myself and my family have always believed in me.

“I use any negativity as fire to motivate myself to achieve anything I want. I just want to make everyone proud of me and realise the potential that I have to be one of the best comedians to ever come out of Northern Ireland.

Father of three, Sean, whose wife Diona is an accomplished actress, said: "I hope the people of Lurgan and surrounding areas can send a few texts or call the voting number to vote for me to advance to the final. It's been a hard few weeks trying to juggle being a dad with the stresses of rehearsals and gigging around the country.

"I hope the hard work shows though and people get a few laughs from the show."

“I hope the hard work shows though and people get a few laughs from the show.”