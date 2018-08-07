WANTED: Train Crossing Keeper in Lurgan with ability to keep calm in critical situations

Translink are seeking to employ a Train Crossing Keeper in Lurgan.

With a salary of almost £500 per week, there is sure to be lots of competition for the job.

There are two level crossings in Lurgan, at Bells Row and Lake St.

Last week the line was closed for several hours after masked men confronted Translink staff claiming there were a number of bombs on the railway line.

Translink waid the salary will range from £413.49 – £486.46p/Week and the post holder will control the movement of all trains at manned level crossings.

Essential Criteria for the job include the ability to remain calm in criticial situations; the ability to write incident/accident reports; the ability to be vigilant and maintain concentration; ability to prioritise tasks; ability to remember and assimilate verbal and written information; the ability to take decisions on own responsibility; the ability to work as a team player; the ability to work shifts; and have experience in a railway environment.

A Translink spokesperson said: “This vacancy is linked to a pre-planned recruitment exercise.”