War of words over ‘Bloody Sunday’ tweet

A war of words has erupted between Sinn Fein and UKIP after Portadown Councillor David Jones was criticised over a remark he made about ‘Bloody Sunday’.

Cllr Jones has accused Sinn Fein of being ‘grossly hypocritical’ in their stance.

Councillor Paul Duffy

In a Twitter spat between Cllr Jones and a user called CregganDerry, the pair were in a quasi-political debate.

Cllr Jones was the spokesperson for Portadown Orange Lodge during the Drumcree dispute in the late 1990s.

CregganDerry responded to a tweet by Cllr Jones on rewriting history saying: “Everybody has their version of history Davy ... talking of which, how’s Drumcree?”

In response Cllr Jones said: “Yes and what about Bloody Sunday? How did that work out?”

Sinn Fein councillor Paul Duffy called on Cllr Jones to apologise for his remarks on Bloody Sunday and demanded the removal of his ‘offensive tweet’

Cllr Duffy said: “UKIP Councillor David Jones has mocked those 14 Bloody Sunday victims massacred by British Army paratroopers as they attended a Civil Rights march in Derry.

“Councillor Jones should reflect on the hurt and pain already suffered by the families of those murdered on Bloody Sunday.

“The tweet should be deleted and Councillor Jones should issue an apology immediately.”

In response to Cllr Duffy’s statement Cllr Jones replied: “I will not be taking any lectures from any Sinn Fein representative concerning victims.

“In light of the fact the paramilitary wing of Sinn Fein, PIRA, caused many victims due to their murderous activities I consider such a statement from Sinn Fein as grossly hypocritical.”