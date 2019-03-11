Warning as massive deep hole appears on footpath

A warning has been issued after a massive hole appeared in a Co Armagh footpath.
The hole, which appears to have a drop of several feet, is on a narrow footpath leading to Waringstown.
DUP Cllr Mark “Baxter has warned of subsidence on the footpath.
He said: “It has been brought to me attention about a subsided footpath on Banbridge Road out of Waringstown directly opposite Ballynabragget road.
“There is quite a high drop into the field and it’s a popular route for joggers and dog walkers.
“I’ve highlighted with roads service the urgency of this and I trust it will be fixed ASAP.”