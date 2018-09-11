Warning of scammers pretending to be from Marks & Spencer

A warning has been issued about phone scammers pretending to be from Marks & Spencer.

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon PCSP said fraudsters are calling and asking householders to verify their name and address details.

Issuing a warning on Facebook they said: "Folks, trying to raise awareness about scam phone calls pretending to be from Marks & Spencers!

"Fraudsters are calling and asking householders to verify name and address details.

"Have a chat with your family members, neighbours and friends and remind them not to be giving out any details over the phone regardless of who is phoning them.

"M&S have confirmed they would never ring to ask for these details."