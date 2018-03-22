Was driving without insurance as instalments were in arrears

When instalments on his insurance policy fell into arrears a 27-year-old man was driving uninsured when stopped by police.

Robert Ionel Muresan, Harford Street, Portadown, admitted the offence which happened in Bridge Street on July 9 last year.

He was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six penalty points on his driving licence.

His solicitor said he had a policy but the instalments fell into arrears and the policy lapsed.

He added that Muresan had taken out a fresh policy and had been in existence from the date of this offence.

“Clearly he has learned a lesson,” added the solicitor.