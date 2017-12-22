Was not aware insurance cancelled

When she was told that there was no insurance in place for her car a 47-year-old woman was unaware her policy had been cancelled.

Katriona Headley, Springwell Drive, Lurgan, was fined £100 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for not having insurance on November 6 this year. She was also given six penalty points.

When stopped by police Headley was confident that she was insured. She attended the next day at Lurgan police station with a policy which ran until September of next year.

But she had failed to provide the insurance company with proof of her no claims so the policy was cancelled on October 11.