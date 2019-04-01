Was not covered for food deliveries

Although he had insurance a 30-year-old man was not covered to deliver takeaway food, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Neil James Robert Davison, Cloncarrish Road, Portadown, was fined £200 for driving uninsured on February 4 this year. He was also given six points.

The court heard that at 11.05pm police stopped a car in Churchill Park in Portadown. Davison was delivering Chinese food and a check of his insurance policy showed that he was not covered for business use.

Davison appeared in court and admitted he had been delivering food for money. His insurance company confirmed he was not covered for such use.