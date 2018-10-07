Was not insured for making deliveries

While working as a delivery driver a 26-year-old man was not covered by his insurance, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Martin Rodgers, whose address was given as Rectory Park, Lurgan, was fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and given six points for driving uninsured on November 19 last year.

The court heard the offence happened on the Lurgan Road, Magheralin.

Rodgers already had three points on his licence.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said Rodgers did have insurance on the vehicle and had trade insurance.

He added that he worked as a part time plumber and bought and sold cars.

Mr Downey explained that on this occasion he was delivering for a Chinese restaurant and was unaware he was not insured.

He was a hard working young man, the solicitor told the court.