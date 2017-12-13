Was not wearing his seat belt

A fine of £80 was imposed on a 43-year-old man last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for failing to wear his seat belt.

Fintan Michael Doran, Carrickvale Manor, Lurgan, was also given three points. For having a defective passenger side brake light he was fined £80 and given three points.

The court heard that on September 22 this year at 11.05am a police mobile patrol in Church Place, Lurgan noticed that the driver of a van in the inside lane was not wearing a seat belt. They also noticed the brake light was defective.

A solicitor representing the defendant said her client was making a very short journey and failed to put on his seat belt. She added that the light had blown shortly before and he hadn’t got round to replacing it.