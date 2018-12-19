Was shouting and swearing on street

A 24-year-old man who was shouting and swearing in a town centre was handed a suspended prison sentence last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

David Braniff, whose address was given as no fixed abode, appeared in court via videolink from Maghaberry prison.

Through his solicitor, Mr Conor Downey, he admitted disorderly behaviour in High Street, Portadown, on November 25 this year.

The court heard that police saw the defendant in the middle of the street and he was shouting and swearing.

Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer said that Braniff had received a suspended sentence in June and this had not been activated.

Mr Downey said on that occasion his client had been misbehaving in the family home and items of furniture were broken as a result of an argument between Braniff and other family members.

He added that when released from prison the defendant, who had been in custody since December 8, would be going back to the family home.

Judge Mateer said Braniff had a whole series of public order offences on his record and he was still very young.

“There are 28 public order offences including disorderly behaviour, threats to kill and assault on the police,” he added.

“I hope the eight days you have spent in custody makes you realise you don’t want to be there so I’ll impose another suspended sentence to put the onus on you.”

He sentenced Braniff to five months in prison, suspended for 18 months.