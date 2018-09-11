Was shouting in middle of street and cursed at police

A 41-year-old woman who was shouting at members of the public in a Gilford street was fined £250 last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court for disorderly behaviour.

Pauline Smyth, whose address was given to the court as Parkmore, Craigavon, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that at 11.20pm police were tasked to Stramore Road, Gilford after a 999 call had been received.

The call said that the defendant was intoxicated and in the middle of road.

She was being abusive to members of the public and punched the side of a stationary vehicle.

Smyth continued to shout and roar at members of the public.

When arrested she told a police officer: “F—k off you c—t.”

She did not appear in court personally but a barrister representing her said there was no excuse for her behaviour and she had a relevant record.