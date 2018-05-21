Water supplies to 1,600 homes cut by burst main

Up to 1,600 have been affected by a cut to water supplies in Lurgan,

The fault was reported this morning (Monday, May 21) with areas affected including Greenhill Park, Hill Street, Hoophill and parts of the Main Street.

Local MLA Carla Lockhart said she had spoken to NIW and engineers are on their way to try and resolve the problem.

She said NIW were doing work to the mains and there has been a burst.

She said the estimated time for full restoration is 4pm but properties will be gradually restored as NIW are rezoning water supplies to help.