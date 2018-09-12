Water supply cut to parts of Co Armagh

Customers have had their water supply cut or the pressure reduced in parts of Co Armagh this morning.

Areas affected, according to NI Water, include Gilford, Portadown, Tandragee - BT62, BT63

The firm aims to have water restored by midday.

A spokesperson for NI Water said: “Due to a burst water main this morning shortly before 6am in the Portadown, Gilford and Tandragee areas, around 180 homes experienced a supply interruption.

“NI Water engineers are on the scene with less than 20 homes now awaiting a return of their supply. Estimated restoration time is 12 noon. NI Water would like to apologise for the inconvenience caused and thank those affected for their patience. For any further enquiries contact Waterline on 03457 440088.”

On their website it said: “NI Water is currently carrying out repair work in the area. Customers may experience a loss of water supply or a drop in pressure when the work is being carried out. We are working to fix the problem as soon as possible.

“Discoloured water can occur when the mains are disturbed. This can happen when there has been an interruption to supply following a burst main and the operational activity associated with the repair. The discolouration will be short-lived, and running the tap for a while should help clear it from the system.

“All water is disinfected to ensure it is safe to drink. Following operational activity, the level of chlorine in the water supply may be boosted temporarily. The amount of chlorine is carefully controlled and monitored at our treatment works and strategic points in the distribution system.

“Water quality samples are taken following burst mains repairs to ensure that a satisfactory water supply is restored to customers

“If you need further help or advice, please contact us on 03457 440088 and one of our team will be here to help, 24 hours a day.”

Postcode areas potentially affected:

BT622AG, BT622AJ, BT622AL, BT622AQ, BT622AW, BT622BL, BT622BN, BT622BY, BT622DH, BT622DJ, BT622EG, BT622GW, BT622GY, BT622JG, BT622JJ, BT622JN, BT622JQ, BT622JT, BT622JU, BT622JX, BT622JY, BT622JZ, BT622LA, BT622LB, BT622LD, BT622NB, BT622NX, BT622NY, BT623RN, BT623RT, BT635JX, BT635JY, BT635JZ, BT635LB, BT635XW, BT636AS, BT636HF, BT636HG, BT636HH, BT636HJ, BT636HN, BT636HQ, BT636HX, BT636HY, BT636HZ, BT636JR, BT636JS