Watersports Centre car park shuts as building work begins

The car park at the Watersports Centre has been closed to Craigavon City Park users as work begins in earnest on the new leisure centre.

Notices have gone up to warn people to use alternative parking with suggestions of the car park at Roundabout 2.

The car park will be closed from April 9 according to the latest signs erected by workmen.

Already fencing has been set up around parts of Craigavon City Park in advance of work starting on the new South Lakes Leisure centre.

Last August the council signed off on the new £35 million super leisure centre with a target date for completion in the spring of 2020.

With hundreds using the park regularly, some are using the Pump Track car park.

Although some had concerns that this is poorly lit and therefore dangerous in the evenings.