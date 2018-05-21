WEATHER: NI to bake in wall-to-wall sunshine next weekend

Temperatures are set to rise this week in Northern Ireland - and climax in glorious summer weather next weekend just in time for the Bank Holiday.

Met Office spokesman Nicola Maxey says people in Northern Ireland are set to see “a massive improvement in their weather” over coming days.

“As we go thourgh this week the weather for Northern Ireland improves,” she said. “I would think somewhere like Belfast would be 12/13 degrees and quite cloudy today (Monday) - but by Wednessay we are looking at 17/18 degrees with lots of sunshine.”

She added that over the course of the next day or so “temperatures will increase by a good five degrees”.

“Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures in the high teens - depending on where you are in Northern Ireland, of course.

“If you are on the coast there will be a coastal breeze which will bring the trmperature down.

“But at the moment it is looking very warm and dry. There is a chance we will see thunder storms as we go through the week, but as that is mainly for England and I think NI will not be affected.”

Ms Maxey advised Northern Ireland folk to enjoy the heat blast.

“Next weekend the temperatrures should be 17-19 degrees from Friday to Sunday whih make for a nice pleasant Bank holiday weekend as we go through.

“Monday is looking very similar, but we don’t have exact tremperatures yet.”

