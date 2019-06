Lightning strikes have been reported across the country after a thunder storm this morning.

A photographer from Co Armagh captured this lightning strike from his Bleary, Co Armagh home this morning.

Lightning strike in Co Armagh

He said from his home the lightning appeared to strike in the direction of Craigavon.

After a scorcher yesterday, the heavens opened earlier this morning and blasted most of Co Armagh with loud thunder and spectacular lighting bolts.

