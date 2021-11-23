The warning relates to “very windy weather” from midnight on Friday morning to 6pm on Saturday and also applies to most of the UK.

The forecaster is warning that delays to road, rail air and ferry transport are likely as a result of the high winds.

There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs and a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

The weather warning applies to most of the UK.

There is also a slight chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

The strongest winds will arrive across northern Scotland during Friday afternoon, before becoming more widespread overnight and into Saturday morning. Winds will tend to slowly ease from the north during the afternoon. The location and strength of the very strongest winds remains uncertain. However, gusts seem likely to reach 50 to 60 mph widely, with 70 to 80 mph possible in coastal locations, particularly in parts of Scotland and north-east England.

MORE NEWS

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry