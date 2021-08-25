Temperatures in Northern Ireland expected to reach as high as 24C today

Another warm, dry day is on the cards for Northern Ireland today as the recent spell of good weather continues.

It may not be quite as warm as the heatwave last month, though temperatures could reach 24 degrees in some places.

Fresher conditions are expected tomorrow and Friday though there will still be plenty of sunshine around.

Pictured enjoying the sun at Botanic Gardens yesterday are Suzanne Reid and Anna Gordan. Pic: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker