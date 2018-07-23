'Weeds are growing out of control' say Sinn Fein Cllrs

Weeds are growing out of control in parts of Lurgan and Craigavon, according Sinn Fein councillors.

Weeds in Taghnevan are out of control says Sinn Fein

Cllr Liam Mackle called for a concerted effort to address weeds issue in the Taghnevan estate. While party colleague Cllr Catherine Nelson called for action in the Tullygally area of Craigavon.

Cllr Mackle said: “I have contacted NIHE, Transport NI and Council for action to be taken throughout the estate.

“The situation is out of control and the relevant landowners are not taking responsibility.

“This has been an ongoing battle throughout the spring and summer months with relevant agencies failing in their duties to local ratepayers.

“I have been inundated with complaints from residents of Taghnevan who see other estates and developments were weeds have been controlled. This issue must be addressed as a matter of urgency.

“In relation to footpaths throughout the estate they are the responsibility of Transport NI.

“Going forward it is essential that a more co-ordinated effort is made in dealing with grass and weeds across the Borough. It should not be a lottery or carried out on a request by request basis.

“The Department are well aware that there is a spurt in growth in the spring and summer months. It is time they stepped up to the mark.“

Cllr Nelson said she is dealing with similar issues in Tullygally.