Welcome for upgrade to footpaths at bus stop

The DUP has welcomed work at the Old Bann Road bus stop in Donaghcloney, following a strong lobby from parents.

DUP MLA Carla Lockhart and Cllr Tim McClelland said parents felt their children were in danger standing on an overgrown footpath leaving it extremely dangerous owing to the speed of traffic on the road. Having met with Transport NI and parents a scheme has been completed with the footpath having been widened. The DUP pair have welcomed this and are now pressing for a bus shelter given the number of users.

“I am pleased with the outcome and feel it is much safer now for the school children using it. This is a busy road and it was imperative that we created more space for users. Myself and Cllr Baxter lobbied in this regard and I am delighted with the outcome. The next step in the process is now to obtain a bus shelter for protection from the elements. Cllr Tim McClelland and I are lobbying in this regard and are hopeful for a positive outcome,” said Mrs Lockhart.