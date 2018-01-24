Well known Lurgan singer Oliver Heaney passes away

Popular Lurgan man Oliver Heaney, who was renowned for his singing, has passed away at Craigavon Area Hospital.

Mr Heaney from Taghnevan Drive, was the dearly beloved father of Paula, Ciaran, Bronach, Aideen, Grainne, Roisin and Declan and the late infant Brian.

His funeral is on Friday at 9 15am from his daughter Grainne McCann’s home 53 Larkfield Meadows, Craigavon to St Paul’s Church for 10am Requiem Mass.

His interment will take place in St Colman’s Cemetery.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH.