Went mad when his Buckfast confiscated

When staff at a Portadown hostel took a bottle of Buckfast from a 26-year-old man he went mad and threatened to burn the place down, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Francis Devine, whose address was given as Edward Street, Portadown, admitted two assaults on females and making a threat to damage or destroy a hostel.

For each of the two assaults he was given four months in custody and a concurrent six month term was imposed for the threat offence.

The sentences were suspended for three years.

The court heard that at 10pm on February 17 this year police received a report from staff at the Simon Community Hostel in Edward Street that the defendant was ‘going mad’.

They had been speaking to Devine in his room and confiscated a bottle of Buckfast.

This action caused him to go into a rage, the court was told.

The two female staff members fled downstairs and locked themselves in an office in the building.

Devine, the court was told, said he was going to get the bottle off them.

He was also reported as saying he would wreck the place and burn it to the ground.

A barrister representing the defendant said Devine had been released from Maghaberry after serving the custodial element of a four year sentence and was placed in this hostel.

He added that Devine had taken drink and he knew it was against the rules.

The barrister said his client’s memory of what happened was hazy but he had no intention of burning the place down.

His ultimate aim, the barrister added, was to be drink free.

Deputy District Judge Des Perry said these women must have been absolutely terrified.

He told Devine he needed to get some real help or his future was going to be very bleak.