Why not plan your future with CAFRE Open Days?

“Spring is the time for plans and projects” (Leo Tolstoy).

So, anyone looking for ideas for their future career should visit the College of Agriculture, Food and Rural Enterprise’s (CAFRE) Spring Open Days to discover the excellent courses and careers available in the agri-food and land-based industries.

During the Open Days, visitors will have the opportunity to hear about the wide range of courses on offer, meet and talk to staff and current students, tour the campus facilities and gain an insight into life and study at

CAFRE.

Loughry Campus, Cookstown provides courses in Food Technology, Food Business Management, Food Design and Nutrition and Postgraduate courses in Business for Agri-food and Rural Enterprise. Loughry’s Open Day is on April 17, between 3 and 8pm. Greenmount Campus, Antrim is well known as the key provider of courses in Agriculture, Horticulture, Land-based Engineering, Floristry and Veterinary Nursing - their open day is on April 18 between 3 and 8pm. For those considering a career in the equine industry, the Open Day is April 21 at 12 noon in Enniskillen Campus. For more information freephone 0800 0284291 or www.cafre.ac.uk