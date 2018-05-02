Will the sun shine in NI over the Bank holiday weekend?

If you have big plans for the Bank holiday weekend - then you won't be disappointed.

Met Office forecaster Sophie Yeomans said "although it is quite far out at the moment" and people need to keep an eye on the forecast, "it is certainly looking positive".

She said Saturday may start "fairly cloudy" and there is a "small chance of some rain" it should be "fairly warm, warmer than this week and temperatures should be around 17 degrees or 18 degrees".

She added: "Looking ahead to Sunday it should be a generally dry day. There is a risk of some light rain as there is every day over the bank holiday weekend as there is a weather front up towards the north, but it mainly effects Scotland and just pushes north of Northern Ireland so there is always the threat of rain.

"On the whole it will be generally dry with top temperatures on Sunday looking to be 15 degrees or 16 degrees depending on the balance of how much cloud is around.

"But if we do get sunshine it could be as high as 17 degrees or 18 degrees."

Sunny weather

She added: "There will be similar conditions for Monday as well. It will be generaly dry - and if it is cloudy it will reach 15 or 16 degrees. But with sunshine it will be 17 or 18 degrees.

"All in all it is a positive picture for Northern Ireland - it will be dry and reasonably warm and if you do catch rain it will be light rather than anything too heavy."