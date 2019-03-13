Witness appeal as man remains in critical condition after crash

Police have issued a witness appeal as a man remains in a critical condition following a crash between Lurgan and Dromore.

The serious road traffic collision happened on the Lurgan Road, Dromore, last Friday 8th March.

Police are appealing for witnesses.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Two cars, a white Vauxhall Astra and a silver Renault Scenic, were in collision at around 7.30am on Friday morning on the Lurgan Road between the Monree Road and Blackskull Road junctions.

“The male driver of the Scenic was taken to hospital following the collision and remains in a critical condition at this time whilst the female driver of the Astra sustained non-life threatening injuries.

“Officers are conducting an investigation into the cause of the collision and would ask anyone who saw either car being driven on the Lurgan Road on Friday morning, witnessed the collision itself or has any dashcam footage which could be of assistance to them with their enquiries, to contact police at Lurgan on 101 quoting reference number 168 08/03/19.”