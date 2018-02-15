Woman in 20s in critical condition after single vehicle collision

A woman in her 20s is in a critical condition in hospital following a single vehicle collision, police have said.

Appealing for witnesses, the PSNI said the collision occurred on Moy Road outside Armagh during the early hours of this morning (February 15).

The collision, involvedd a white-coloured Mercedes Sport, occurred close to the Ballygassoon Road junction and was reported to police at around 2.30am.

The female driver was taken to hospital for treatment for her injuries.

Inspector Graham is appealing for anyone who was travelling on the Moy Road late last night or early this morning and who observed the white Mercedes or anyone who witnessed the collision to contact officers in Armagh or the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 120 15/02/18.