Woman in 'critical condition' after two-vehicle crash

A 58-year-old woman is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious two-vehicle collision on a County Armagh road today, police have said.

The incident involved a silver Nissan Micra and a white Peugeot van.

Police said the woman, the driver of the car, was taken to hospital following the crash on Lough Road, Lurgan, near the junction with the M1 this afternoon. A 19-year-old woman, a passenger, was also taken to hospital with injuries to her head, arm and shoulder.

Police are appealing to anyone who was travelling in this area at the time and who witnessed the collision to contact police on 101 quoting reference 639 of 21/1/18.