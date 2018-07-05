Woman lucky to be alive after beer bottle smashed into her windscreen

A woman is lucky to be alive after a beer bottle was thrown from Portadown’s northway and smashed her windscreen.

Police said the woman ‘had a very fortunate escape’ on Saturday night about 10pm

A PSNI spokesperson explained:“Whilst driving down Garvaghy Road, a bottle was thrown from the Northway, almost certainly discarded from a moving vehicle, smashing her windscreen.

“On inspection, it appears to be a bottle of Coors, and whilst discarding that is understandable, it is sheer good fortune that this didn’t end in the loss of life,” said the police spokesperson.

“Had it smashed directly in front of her, or caused her to swerve, hitting a pedestrian, this could easily have been a fatality.

“If you were driving along the Northway and saw where this bottle came from, or have dash cam footage, please check it then call us. The reference number is 1772 of 30/06/18.”