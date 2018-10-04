Woman seriously injured in Co Armagh crash

A woman has been seriously injured in a crash in Co Armagh last night.

The road between Laurencetown and the Banville Roundabout was closed for a time after the crash between a white Transit van and a red Honda Civic.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “At around 5.40pm crews responded to a serious Road Traffic Collision on the road between Laurencetown and The Banville Roundabout between a white Transit van and a red Honda Civic.

“A female occupant of one of the vehicles was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

“If you were on the road at that time and saw either vehicle in the lead up to the crash please call us on 101.

“Crucially, if you have dash cam footage of that stretch of road between 5:30pm and 5:40pm, please save it now and contact us.”