Woman taken to Belfast hospital after Co Armagh house fire

A woman has been taken to a Belfast hospital after a fire at a house in Co Armagh this lunchtime.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service and the NI Ambulance Service attended as well as the PSNI.

Fire in Grattan St Lurgan

A police spokesperson said: “Police responded to the report of a fire on Grattan Street, Lurgan around 12.30pm today Wednesday 16th October.

“Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service also attended and the fire has been extinguished.

“The female occupant was taken to hospital for treatment of her injuries.

“This is not being treated as suspicious at this time.”

It is understood the woman was taken to Belfast’s Royal Victoria Hospital.