Work restarts on half-finished development

News that developers are back on site at a partially finished housing development near Lurgan has been welcomed by the SDLP.

Church Brae Derryaddhas been unfinished for a number of years and has been a real eyesore for local residents, says Cllr Declan McAlinden.

He said: “At least four houses of the first phase will be completed within months and plans for the second stage which consist of 12 houses are well on their way.”

The contractor informed Cllr McAlinden there is a huge demand for these rural homes.

Cllr McAlinden said: “This is great news because not only will it benefit our community, it will also help local business, schools and sports clubs.

“The past few years have been really tough for the construction sector but hopefully the worst is over and we will start to see real growth again in our local construction industry over the next few years, providing jobs for local businesses and tradesmen.”