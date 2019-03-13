World record attempt in memory of Maddy-Leigh

Lismore Comprehensive School in Craigavon is to attempt a world record in memory of student Maddy-Leigh Harbinson who died recently aged just 11 years of age.

Classmates of the Year 8 pupil and the whole school will attempt the world record for the largest human Pi symbol (π)this Thursday (March 14).

Principal Fiona Kane said Maddy-Leigh’s sudden but peaceful death over the midterm break in February ‘had a devastating impact on our whole school community’.

Maddy-Leigh died after unknowingly suffering from Type 1 Diabetes and after her passing, her friends wanted to raise awareness and fundraise for Diabetes UK.

The school was planning on breaking the current record for the human Pi symbol (which stands at 847) and felt this was a great opportunity to honour Maddy-Leigh’s memory and beat the record.

Mrs Kane paid tribute to the Harbinson family who ‘very kindly and thoughtfully invited us, as a school, to participate in Maddy-Leigh’s funeral Mass’.

“Following the funeral, we opened the school for families, for pupils and parents to come together as a school family.

“We had a memory box and notes of condolence in a space to talk and chat,” said Mrs Kane, commending staff who provided support throughout the holidays and some even returned early from holidays to support pupils.

“We had a very special and moving assembly for Year 8 to honour and celebrate the life of Maddy-Leigh and to offer prayers for her family.

“Her friends are being well supported by their form tutors and we are very proud of the pastoral care we have in Lismore which permeates every aspect of school life.

“Maddy-Leigh’s friends had asked us on the first days back to school if we could fundraise for Diabetes UK.

“The Maths Department, who are organising the event, thought we could possibly link the two as the entire pupil population, over 1,200 pupils will be participating in the world record attempt and as the whole school community is involved, we thought it would be a prominent way to honour Maddy-Leigh’s memory.

“We are delighted that the Harbinson family have given us permission as a school to raise awareness of Diabetes and to have this event celebrate Maddy-Leigh who was such a lovely, committed and positive pupil in Lismore.

“The Harbinson family remain very much in the prayers of our Lismore School Community.

“If anyone would like to make a donation, they can do so by visiting the school.”