‘Xtremers’ back on air ahead of anniversary

Radio station Xtreme FM will be back on the airwaves next week broadcasting from Monday January 14 until the end of the month.

The “Xtremers” will be in action from the independent station’s studio at Brownlow Resource Centre, Craigavon.

Xtreme FM, a successful youth project, will launch locally on 104FM from 1.00 pm, so listeners can tune in without internet.

Preparations are also underway for “Xtreme FM’s” 20th anniversary later this year.

Hundreds of young people have benefited from the project which was launched in 1999, initially for three weeks, as part of the Brownlow Area Youth Project and has taken place most years since, sometimes twice a year.

It is a cross-community youth radio station launched by the Southern Education and Library Board (SELB) Youth Service.

Parents of this year’s “Xtremers”, Craigavon Lord Mayor Cllr. Julie Flaherty, funders, youth workers and other community organisations will be in attendance at the first show of the year.

Others will be able to join the fun at the station’s website at www.facebook.com/xtremefm and at www.xtremefm.co.uk.

Fans can watch and listen to all shows live as well as getting involved with competitions by sending in requests and messages in until January 31 at 11.00 pm.

This year’s Xtreme FM presenters have been involved in fundraising ahead of this year’s launch by taking part in a bag pack at Tesco Xtra, Craigavon, on December 21. The sum raised amounted to almost £1,000.

As well as bag packing, the group provided entertainment, and gave out prizes and Christmas gifts to customers courtesy of Xtreme FM and Tesco Craigavon.

Xtreme FM said: “We would like to thank the community, funders, Xtremers, workers and everyone that’s ever been involved or tuned in for their continued support that’s made Xtreme FM everything it can be over the past 19 years as we head towards our big 20th anniversary milestone later in the year.

“We hope you will continue to stay tuned when you can and get involved making our awesome project everything it can be over the next few weeks and beyond in future broadcasts.”