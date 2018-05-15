‘You are getting a chance here, take it’

A man was given a combination order of community service and probation last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

Philip Robert George Harrison (42), Soudavar Park, Donaghcloney, was sentenced for resisting a constable and assaulting a civilian detention officer on October 28 last year.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said the pre-sentence report showed the defendant had significant difficulties in his life, some of which were self-inflicted. He thought it would be worthwhile if Harrison did some unpaid work for the community.

The judge imposed a combination order of 100 hours community service and probation for two years. Conditions of his probation are that he is to participate in the Resolve programme and also any alcohol and drug counselling courses.

He pointed out that Harrison had some 40 convictions on his record but he would not put into operation a suspended sentence he had so it was still active.

“Breach this order and you risk going to jail,” Judge Copeland told the defendant. “You are getting a chance here, please take it.”