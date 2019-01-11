Young athletes race ahead into round two

Young athletes from Millington PS, Bocombra PS and Tandragee PS were racing to the finish line at the second round of the 2018/2019 Flahavan’s Porridge Primary School Cross Country League, which took place at Palace Stables in Armagh.

Scott Owen from Millington PS, and Josh Osborne from Bocombra PS finished first and second, respectively in the first boys’ race.

L to R: Padraic Toal from Christian Brothers PS (3rd), Scott Owen from Millington PS (1st) and Josh Osborne from Bocombra Primary (2nd)

Theo Milligan from Tandragee PS finished second in the second boys’ race.

The league was launched in October by Olympian, and 2018 European Championships athlete, Kerry O’Flaherty. As the official 2018 ambassador, Kerry will help inspire and educate the young runners taking part in the competition this year.

The top 20 girls and top 20 boys will be invited to join the Flahavan’s Porridge Athletics Northern Ireland Junior Endurance Squad, which will include participating in nine training sessions over the next 12 months to support the personal development of the talented young athletes.