Young couple had fallen off motorcycle

When police found a young couple who had fallen off a motorcycle they noticed that the owner of the bike had been drinking.

Stefan Dunwoody, Levin Road, Lurgan, admitted three offences last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

For excess alcohol in his breath he was fined £300 and banned for 12 months while he was fined £100 for carrying an unauthorised passenger as an ‘L’ driver.

He was also fined £200, ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy and banned for six months for not having insurance.

The court heard that on July 23 last year at 6.15pm police went to roundabout six in Craigavon where a male and a female had fallen off a motorcycle.

The defendant was already in the back of an ambulance and the female was in an ambulance car.

Dunwoody failed a breath test and an evidential test gave a reading of 81 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath - the limit is 35.

The motorcycle was not insured.

Mr Pat Vernon, representing the defendant, said his client had been leaving his girlfriend home, a short distance.

“Basically showing off,” said District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly.

Mr Vernon added that Dunwoody had been paying for insurance by direct debit and a payment had been missed so the policy was cancelled.

He said the defendant had been drinking five to six hours previously and thought he was fit to drive.

Dunwoody could not afford the fees to get the bike back, the court was told. It had cost £500.