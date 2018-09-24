Young man had ‘let his family down’

A young man let his family down by using money he earned from working for his mother to buy drugs, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Friday.

Liam Kelly (19), whose address was given as Kilmore Road, Lurgan, pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of cannabis on January 17 this year.

The court heard that was stopped while driving in Edward Street in Lurgan.

He had 13 grams of cannabis on him which he said was for his own use.

He had no criminal record.

The case had been adjourned from a previous court to obtain a pre-sentence report.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said that as far as the family were concerned they were shocked and horrified that Kelly had got involved in drugs.

He added that there was a marked turnaround in his client’s behaviour with his parents and overall.

Mr Downey said Kelly knew he should not have been in the company he was keeping and while he was living in a student area in Belfast he was not in the Holylands.

He added that it may have been bravado and going down to Belfast to show off in front of people.

Mr Downey said it had been brought home to him if he gets involved again then his career was gone and he would be in prison.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said it was unfortunate he had let his family down as his mother was employing him and paying him money which he used to pay for drugs.