‘Your information could help bring Daddy home’

“We couldn’t be more thankful but we are heartbroken,” said the daughter of missing Portadown man Norman Prentice.

After more than two weeks of searching, Maria Cullen said all she wants is her daddy home.

CCTV image of Norman Prentice on January 5 2018

The last confirmed sighting of Norman (55) was recorded on a Portadown bank’s CCTV footage on January 5 with unconfirmed sightings on January 13 and 14th in Woodhouse Street.

Since then the community has galvanised with the police, community rescue and squads of civilians combing vast stretches of Portadown in a bid to find the father of four.

Spearheading local searches, local Sinn Féin councillor Paul Duffy said around 70 people joined searches on Sunday across Portadown.

The Community Rescue team and the PSNI have carried out searches including areas around the Bann River.

Norman Prentice

Though worried sick, his daughter Maria said the family were extremely appreciative of everyone who has helped try to find him.

She said: “I’d like to say a big thank you to everyone who has helped by giving us any information. I would also like to thank the community for helping us search as I know my daddy was a well known man.

“I would also like to thank those at Digital Hype who put up my Daddy’s appeal on the big screen in Portadown,” she said, adding her thanks to the police. “We know they are doing their best for the return of my Dad.

“The Prentice family appreciate everything everyone has done for us and, as for the community, they’ve stuck by us and help us at this sad time.

“We couldn’t be anymore thankful for it all.

“I would also like to add if anyone has information and still hasn’t come forward to please do so.

“Our family is heartbroken and we just want Dad home. Your information could be the one to bring dad back to his family.

“All we want is for our family to be whole again,” said Maria.

His family believe Norman, who lived close to Corcrain Orange Hall, said they believe he is in the Portadown area.

Described as a ‘really nice man’ and ‘charming with a gift of the gab’, Norman likes to socialise but would rarely leave the Portadown area.

Cllr Duffy said that his bank account has not been touched since last seen in the Portadown branch earlier this month and there has been no activity on his phone.

The PSNI has asked people in the area to check their outhouses for Mr Prentice.

“Check sheds, alleyways, bin stores, garages, any small patches of waste ground at the rear of your property. If you have elderly neighbours, please call with them and offer to check the same for them.”

Chief Inspector Bernard O’Connor thanked the local community for their continued support: “I also commend the efforts and hard work of the Community Search and Rescue team and my officers, all of whom are working tirelessly to find Norman and bring him home to his family.

“At the moment, we are following all lines of enquiry and are ruling nothing out.

“I would appeal to anyone who knows anything about Norman’s movements around or after 15 January to contact us on 101 with any information that could help our investigation.”