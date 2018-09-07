Youth film festival comes to Craigavon

Craigavon is one of the locations as the world’s biggest youth film festival visits Northern Ireland on November 7-23, with 21,677 free places available for film screenings and events for 5-19 year-olds.

Bookings are now open for the sixth Into Film Festival 2018, which is open to schools, colleges, youth leaders and home educators.

This year the Omniplex in Craigavon is showing Peter Rabbit, Searching and Fantastic Mr Fox.

The Festival uses the magic of film to engage young minds in a broad range of topics. This year it will host 98 events in 34 different venues all over Northern Ireland; for programme details and to book free tickets visit www.intofilm.org/festival.

Held right across the UK, the festival will welcome an estimated audience of almost half a million young people and their educators offering a packed and varied programme, many linked to subjects in the curriculum.

Over half of the programme offered are audio-described, subtitled or autism-friendly.

For programme information, to book tickets and download resources visit www.intofilm.org/festival