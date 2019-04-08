Youth thrown through car window during town centre brawl

Police are investigating a mass brawl in Portadown town centre in which a youth was thrown through a car window,

According to police a group of around 20 people were involved in the fight on the town’s High Street on Saturday night.

A PSNI Craigavon Facebook post said on Sunday, “Around 11:45pm last night a crowd of around 20 were involved in a fight in the middle of High Street Portadown.

“Most of these were youths, however, in the midst of it a male described as in his early to mid 30s, bald, wearing a blue wind breaker jacket was punching a much younger fella.

“The youngster tried to run away from him towards the direction {of a} car, which was stuck at the lights, but was allegedly caught, punched, then flung head first through the car window.

“He may have then run off towards the Portadowner pub.

“We want to hear from anyone who witnessed this, particularly those with dash cam footage. Where it was, there must be someone with footage.

“Were you involved? Were you assaulted by a male matching that description? If that was you, get in touch.

“The incident number is 1614 of 06/04/11.”

The post concluded, “This sort of carry on has no place in our towns, where people should be enjoying their nights out peacefully and without fear of this kind of thing.”