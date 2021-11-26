Asda is selling hidden Gucci items for as little as £12 at its George outlets

Asda is selling a limited number of pre-loved Gucci items for as little as £12 at selected stores.

Thirty items have been sent to Preloved Kilo departments at George at Asda stores for sale on Friday - but there’s a catch as no one knows where to find them.

New release Gucci items can sell for up to £4,000, and even socks can cost £145.

The 30 pieces are hidden in stores around the UK, so shoppers keen to grab a cut-price Gucci will have to hunt for them.

It comes as the House of Gucci starring Lady Gaga was released on Friday.

On Instagram Preloved Kilo said: “We’ve sent several @gucci pieces out in our recent @georgeatasda deliveries, so next time you pop down to one of the 50 stores stocking Preloved Vintage, make sure you have a quick browse as there may just be some vintage Gucci waiting to be picked up at an affordable price!”

Thirty items are available at selected stores.

What has Asda said?

The supermarket is set to put teasers on social media encouraging customers to hunt through their local Asda.

Asda had dropped a hint for shoppers when it posted on Twitter on Thursday: “Rumour has it we’ve had some designer bits spotted in our @prelovedkilo department in selected George stores… “

Announced earlier this year as part of the retailer’s ‘George for Good’commitment, the collaboration with Preloved means shoppers can now purchase vintage pieces in 50 supermarkets across the UK, including London, Bristol, Birmingham, Edinburgh and Brighton.

Steve Lynam, the managing director of Preloved Wholesaler LTD said: “Our partnership with George at Asda is one that we are extremely proud of, so we’re delighted to be able to offer their customers the chance to pick up something they have always dreamed of owning in their local supermarket.”