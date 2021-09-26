Driving towards a fairway golf break

Making people green with envy by taking golf holiday

Thousands of thousands of people love a game of golf in the UK, so what better way to enjoy one of the nation’s favourite sports than to combine it with a holiday.

And remember, you don’t have to travel the world to enjoy some of the sports’ most amazing courses.

As we approach World Tourism Day on September 27, there are a number of golf breaks in the UK to make your friends green with envy.

It doesn’t matter whether you are looking for a five-star golf resort, a European Tour Venue, a tailor-made golf tour or a weekend away, golf breaks in England have plenty to offer.

Golf breaks in England grant golfers access to an extremely diverse golfing landscape, with tremendous golf courses, resorts and hotels to suit every taste.

Top golfing holiday venue, Royal St George's, England (photo: yourgolftravel.com)

As the experts at yourgolftravel.com say, England is home to numerous Top 100 Golf Courses including Woodhall Spa, Royal St George’s, Sunningdale, Ganton and Walton Heath.

Pick your perfect course

Whether your golf break takes you to four-time Ryder Cup venue The Belfry or a golf tour to one of the six golf courses in England that have hosted The Open Championship, England is sure to provide you with a host of memorable destinations for your golf holiday.

For any serious player, experiencing golf holidays and breaks in Scotland is absolutely essential.

Whether it is Ryder Cup venues (Muirfield – 1973 and Gleneagles PGA Centenary Course – 2014) or Open Championship venues, or the famous St Andrews, a golf trip to Scotland is one that is sure to satisfy any Championship golf experience as well as providing a host of luxury five star resorts to base yourself in for both golf and spa breaks and relaxing Sunday Drivers yourgolftravel.com is there to help.

Or perhaps Ireland is more to your taste. A golf break in Ireland is guaranteed to be an absolutely unforgettable experience.

Visiting the K Club’s Ryder Cup complex, and the incredible resorts at Carton House and Druids Glen, not only will you experience the phenomenal courses, you will also understand Ireland’s reputation for its warm welcome and legendary hospitality.

Golf holidays in Ireland at these resorts are perfect for a relaxing Sunday Driver or while the golfers battle the famous Irish elements, fellow travellers can enjoy the first class leisure and spa facilities that the best golf break destinations ensure.